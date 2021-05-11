Dua Lipa gives nod to Amy Winehouse on Brit Awards red carpet

Dua Lipa appears to have paid a tribute to the late singer Amy Winehouse on the red carpet for the Brit Awards.

The singer, who is up for three awards, said she was “very excited” to be at the ceremony as she arrived at London’s O2 for the first live show at the venue in more than a year.

She arrived at the venue in a golden dress with a beehive hairdo in an apparent nod to Winehouse, who died in 2011.

Queen @DUALIPA is here and serving look no.1 of the evening 😍 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/3GIXX2ZZSo — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Lipa said: “I wanted to make it very British, quite London, have some fun with it.

“It’s all about getting people together.”

She added: “To be in front of a live audience, to be at home, to be at the Brits, there is just a lot going on.

“My adrenaline has been kicking in since last night. But I am really excited.

“I feel so lucky to be here and to get to put on a performance, and to be with my dancers and my team and to do it in a safe way. It just means a lot. So I think it is going to be a lot of fun.

“My energy levels are going to completely soar and I am going to be like, ‘OK, I am ready, this is really happening’.

“I hopefully will give one of the best performances. That is my main focus for tonight.”

This year's Rising Star winner @wiffygriffy has gone all futuristic on us for her Red Carpet look! 🔮 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/mJ5VMc2RqD — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Griff, who is performing at the ceremony, was also pictured arriving at the venue.

She was wearing a lilac dress and an elaborate headpiece.

The singer was revealed as the winner of this year’s rising star Brit Award ahead of the ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo, who scored a number one earlier this year with Drivers License, said it is her first time in the UK and she has “always wanted to come”.

“It is just such a whirlwind. I feel so lucky,” she said.

“There is nothing like the energy of a live crowd so I am so excited to experience that for the first time.

“It is really cool. I put out my first song in total isolation so it is going to be really cool to see it affecting people in real time.”

She said it would be her first ever live performance.

AJ Tracey was also pictured on the red carpet wearing a dark suit with an upturned collar.

The rapper, who recently released new album Flu Game, is up for two awards.

Arlo Parks, who is nominated for three gongs, arrived at the venue in a red suit ahead of the ceremony.

✨ @arloparks has arrived and is ready to take to the stage later this eve!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/qadjBAOFMY — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year’s event, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme, with 2,500 tickets gifted to key workers from the Greater London area.

Audience members attending the indoor ceremony will not be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings once seated.

They will, however, need proof of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the venue and will be required to provide details to NHS Test and Trace and follow Government guidance while travelling.

The ceremony will air live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm, while Chelcee Grimes and Arielle Free will host the international live stream via the Brits YouTube page.

Be sure to tune in to our #BRITs Red Carpet Show with @YasminEvans and @AJOdudu for all the celeb interviews and arrivals! Don’t miss it at 6:30pm / 1:30pm EDT / 10:30am PDT https://t.co/xioepEW6gG — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Yasmin Evans and AJ Odudu will host a stream of the red carpet, which has been limited in capacity this year, and there will also be a watch party on Twitter.

Lipa, Parks, Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and DJ and producer Joel Corry are all nominated for three awards this year.

Jessie Ware, dance music duo Bicep and rappers AJ Tracey, J Hus and Headie One all scored two nominations apiece.

Coldplay will start the ceremony with a performance of new single Higher Power from a pontoon on the River Thames.

They join Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Rag’n’Bone Man and Pink with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir on the live billing for the event.

Tuesday’s show will also see Taylor Swift celebrated with the global icon Brit Award, becoming the first female artist to win the prize.

She is being recognised for “her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date”, according to organisers.

Comedian Whitehall is returning for a fourth time to host the awards show.