Dermot O’Leary and Joanna Page to host ITV show about the nation’s pets

TV star Dermot O’Leary and Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page will present a new ITV series celebrating the nation’s pets.

The Pet Show, which will be shot on location across the UK, will feature human interest stories, competitions and reports.

It will feature animals ranging from those who have displayed incredible acts of heroism, to those with impressive talents, as well as celebrity pets,

The series will also offer insights, anecdotes and advice from animal experts.

O’Leary and Page will be joined by a presenting team that includes wildlife film-maker Patrick Aryee, and every week they will welcome a guest celebrity and their pet dog, as they reflect on their relationship.

At the end of the show, the celebrity and their pet will participate in a “best in show” competition, an agility course that puts their pet’s skills and charm to the test to earn them a spot on the celebrity dog leader board.

Joanna Page will host with Dermot O’Leary (Ian West/PA)

There will also be a weekly pet of the year competition to showcase animals which have achieved incredible things, reviews of the latest pet gadgets and a showcase of the UK’s most talented pets.

The Pet Show clinic will see members of the public attend with their animals for information and advice from the resident experts.

O’Leary said: “I’m really excited about hosting the Pet Show with the inimitable Joanna.

“I’m a proud cat dad/servant/skivvy, but I’m not tribal. I love all our furry and feathery friends.

“If you’re one of those people who spend far too much time online watching rescued dogs finding happy new families, or kittens saving old ladies from burning buildings, then this is the show for you.”

Page added: “I’m a lover of all animals and cannot wait to meet many of them whilst filming this series.

“I also get to work with the brilliant Dermot O’Leary, I’m just so excited to be a part of this show.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “With 54 million pet owners across the UK, it’s clearly no secret that we’re a nation of animal lovers.

“The Pet Show will celebrate everything that’s great and good about Britain’s pets, through inspirational stories, impressive talents, and tales of heroism.”