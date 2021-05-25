Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Graziano Di Prima reunite for theatre show

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Graziano Di Prima reunited with their former co-stars as they launched a new theatre show.

The dancers, who appeared in last year’s series of the BBC One programme, have teamed up with fellow former Strictly professionals Robin Windsor and Pasha Kovalev for Here Come The Boys.

The show, opening at the London Palladium on Tuesday night, sees them joined by former celebrity contestant Karim Zeroual, with another Strictly professional, Nadiya Bychkova, as the show’s guest star.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Nadiya Bychkova (Ian West/PA)

The group posed outside the venue on Argyll Street in Soho, London, dressed in black tuxedos, while Bychkova opted for a matching black dress.

Here Come The Boys is billed as a “show-stopping dance extravaganza” which features a DJ providing soundtracks as the dancers go head-to-head in a battle of dance disciplines, with the audience as the judge.

Karim Zeroual (Ian West/PA)

Skorjanec, who was partnered with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo during Strictly last year, said previously of Here Come The Boys: “I can’t wait to battle it out with these boys and let the audience decide as there can only be one King of the Dance!

“Seriously though, it’s going to be bigger and better than before and I can’t wait. 2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, and this is going to be the perfect antidote and start to 2021.”

The cast outside the London Palladium (Ian West/PA)

Kovalev announced his departure from Strictly in 2019 after eight years, having competed in four finals and lifted the glitterball trophy alongside the late Caroline Flack in 2014.

TV presenter Zeroual competed in 2019 and made the final with Amy Dowden, in a series won by Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

Here Come The Boys runs at the London Palladium between Tuesday May 25 and Wednesday June 9.