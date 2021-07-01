Gok Wan has head shaved live on TV after family member diagnosed with leukaemia

Gok Wan has had his head shaved on live television to raise money for a cancer charity.

The fashion guru and television presenter is raising money for Young Lives Vs Cancer after his cousin’s daughter Alyssa was diagnosed with leukaemia.

He has raised more than £40,000 for the charity so far.

To show his support to a family member battling leukemia, @therealgokwan's giving his quiff the chop for charity! Stream #ThisMorning on the ITV Hub just after 11am to see the results! 👉https://t.co/1VuxanpnIc pic.twitter.com/eqOsOPnxxr — This Morning (@thismorning) July 1, 2021

Before having his hair cut on ITV’s This Morning, Wan said: “Alyssa, I know you’re watching with Mummy right now.

“This is for you my darling, you have inspired us so thank you so much.”

Wan’s Just Giving fundraising page said: “Alyssa is 12 years old and three weeks ago she was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

“As you can imagine this news has been a huge shock and a really scary time for Alyssa and my family.

“Alyssa is being very well looked after by our incredible NHS in Leicester.

“She has started her chemotherapy and is thankfully reacting well to the treatment.

“On Wednesday, Alyssa made the brave decision to shave her head as the treatment has already started to make her hair fall out. I think you’ll all agree she looks just as beautiful, if not more!”

Wan said he decided to cut his own hair to show support for Alyssa and raise as much money as possible for Young Lives Vs Cancer.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/GoksChop.