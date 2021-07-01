Love Island villa faces recoupling ceremony with a twist

The Love Island villa faces a recoupling on Friday night following the arrival of “bombshells” Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon.

The ITV reality show confirmed that the female contestants would get to choose who they wanted to partner up with.

It comes after 22-year-old model Shannon Singh, from Fife, became the first islander to be dumped from the programme on Wednesday, surviving just three days.

Finally, Chuggs has an answer to the nation's biggest question #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NaL5Mx0YQr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2021

Thursday’s episode saw the public vote for Sharon Gaffka to go on a date with hat business owner Chuggs, while Faye Winter was invited to join bricklayer Liam.

This prompted Hugo Hammond, who has shown interest in a romance with Faye, to play down claims he was feeling jealous.

He said: “At the end of the day if she is going on the date I can’t stop her.

“I might have a chat with her tonight or some time tomorrow depending on what time they get back. I’m calm, I’m calm.”

The girls hyping the other girls up for their dates is must-see footage #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HrPd9zbL4k — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2021

On his date with Sharon, Chuggs revealed his name is a childhood nickname that had stuck and is a combination of the words cuddles and hugs – and that his real name is Oliver.

Earlier in the episode Sharon and Aaron Francis shared a secret kiss.

The pair headed to the terrace of the Mallorcan villa for a conversation, where luxury events host Aaron admitted he and his current partner Chloe Burrows do not have a romantic connection.

Sharon Gaffka (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Sharon told him: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward. I don’t know why I didn’t.

“I was saying to the girls, ‘I’ve kissed him (Aaron) more times than I’ve spoken to him’.”

He said: “Am I going to have lipstick all over my face every time I kiss you?”

Sharon replied: “I can’t make any promises,” before the pair kissed.

Speaking in the Beach Hut the next day, Aaron said: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”

Waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole and water engineer Jake Cornish also shared a kiss.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.