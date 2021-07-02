EastEnders box sets to continue to premiere on iPlayer throughout Olympics

EastEnders box sets will continue to be made available weekly on iPlayer until the end of the Tokyo Olympics, the BBC has announced.

Four episodes have premiered on the streaming platform every Monday since the start of Euro 2020.

According to the BBC, they have been streamed more than 20 million times since the start of the tournament.

📣🚨 News Alert! 🚨📣 We are so excited to announce that #EastEnders will continue to box set episodes on BBC iPlayer, on Mondays until the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Head to our @bbceastenders Instagram and Facebook pages for more info. pic.twitter.com/dDaCSDFxpU — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 2, 2021

EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said: “We’re so glad that the audience has enjoyed getting ahead of the game – keeping up with Albert Square on iPlayer whilst enjoying the Euros, so we’re carrying on releasing the week’s episodes on Monday throughout Tokyo 2020.

“There’s enough happening in Walford this summer to keep everyone on the edge of their seats and we’re thrilled audiences won’t need to miss out on anything – starting with the match this Saturday.”

The Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed because of the pandemic, will run from July 23 to August 8.