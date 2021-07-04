Tony Hadley recalls ‘great memories’ in Spandau Ballet

Tony Hadley says he has “great memories” of his time in Spandau Ballet, but does not have anything to do with most of his former bandmates.

The singer left the influential new wave group, best known for 1980s hits such as Gold and True, in 2017 and remains in contact with only multi-instrumentalist Steve Norman.

The 61-year-old is celebrating 40 years in music and recalled some of highlights with the band.

He told the PA news agency: “Me and Steve – we are okay. We have a few conversations but we are okay with each other. But no, I don’t have anything to do with the rest of the band.

“It is just one of those things. It is very sad. But no, to answer your question, I have got great memories (of Spandau Ballet).

“Recording the first vocal, recording the first album, True when it went to number one. Wow, amazing.

“The Royal Albert Hall. I had met Frank Sinatra six years previous to that.

“He said to me, ‘What do you want to do?’ and I said, ‘Well Mr Sinatra I want to be a singer and one day I would love to play the Royal Albert Hall’.

“Six years later there I am playing the Royal Albert Hall. So dreams do come true if you aim high enough.”

Hadley also said playing at Live Aid and with Band Aid had been among the “amazing” highlights of his career.

The music star, who is preparing to release a new album and has a 36-date UK tour in 2022, admitted there were ups and downs in the life of a touring musician.

He said: “There are great bits in a band and there are some not so great bits, and when you are constantly on the road it has an effect on your family life as well.

“There are times when I couldn’t see my first wife and the big children for three, three-and-a-half months.

John Keeble, Tony Hadley, Steve Norman, Gary Kemp and Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

“But as I say to people, listen, I am in a privileged position. I am doing a job that I love.

“I am singing and performing. I am travelling the world. I’m not in the military and someone is trying to blow my head off. So I don’t feel too sorry for myself, put it that way.

“It’s just the way the job is and even now sometimes I can be away for four to six weeks and I have got two younger kids with my wife Ali.

“That’s a bit tough but they learn to deal with it. But generally speaking my memories of Spandau are really, really fond ones.”

Tony Hadley’s 40th Anniversary Tour 2022 is on sale now, tickets available from Myticket.co.uk.