BBC and ITV unveil presenting lineups for Euro 2020 final

The BBC and ITV have unveiled their presenting lineups for the Euro 2020 final as the broadcasters prepare to compete for viewers when England face Italy.

Both broadcasters will be airing Sunday’s game at Wembley.

Gary Lineker will be joined by former England internationals Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard (Matthew Childs/PA)

Former England defender Alex Scott, presenter Gabby Logan and German Euro 96 winner Jurgen Klinsmann will be pitchside, while Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas will commentate.

Coverage will began at 6.20pm before kick off at 8pm.

On ITV, host Mark Pougatch will be joined by former England stars Ian Wright and Gary Neville, as well as former Ireland and Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.

Presenter Seema Jaswal will be pitchside with pundits Emma Hayes and Ashley Cole.

Ashley Cole (Michael Regan/PA)

Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon will commentate.

ITV’s coverage begins at 6.30pm after 1960s film The Italian Job.

England’s semi-final victory over Denmark was watched by 27.6 million viewers on ITV on Wednesday.

The 4-0 quarter-final thrashing of Ukraine was watched by 19.8 million on the BBC.