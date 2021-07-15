Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Final fundraising total revealed for Children In Need’s 2020 appeal

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 9.03am
Children In Need’s 2020 show (Gary Moyes/BBC)
BBC Children In Need has revealed it raised a total of £57 million with its 2020 appeal.

The fundraising total continued to rise from the on-the-night figure of £37 million as donations continued to come in.

During the pandemic the charity has been able to award 2,700 grants jointly worth £73 million.

Graham Norton Show – London
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

Children In Need’s 40th anniversary show in November featured appearances from famous faces including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru Joe Wicks.

Wicks raised £2.5 million for the appeal with a 24-hour PE challenge.

The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge, which saw Matt Baker and six young people embark on a journey on rickshaws, also raised £6 million.

Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among those to provide musical entertainment during the programme.

CHIC and Nile Rodgers BRITS party – London
Nile Rodgers (Lauren Hurley/PA)

BBC Children In Need chief executive Simon Antrobus said: “Our supporters across the UK can be incredibly proud of this total, and the vital impact it’s making.

“After a year of immense challenge and uncertainty for children and young people facing disadvantage, this is a testament to the kindness and generosity of the Great British public that over the course of the pandemic we have delivered £73 million to help children and young people navigate through the challenges of Covid-19, providing a lifeline when it was needed most.

“Our incredible supporters have shown once again that together, we can change young lives, and that we will always be here for the children and young people across the UK that need us.”

