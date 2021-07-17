KSI joined by special guests for star-studded livestream

Social media star KSI has debuted his second album, All Over The Place, during a star-studded livestreamed event.

The British YouTuber, boxer and rapper, 28, was joined by artists including AJ Tracey, Craig David, Anne-Marie and Ella Henderson as he performed hits such as Don’t Play and Swerve, the day after the record was released.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, thanked those who tuned for watching him “making history”.

KSI on set with Jonathan Ross (Lee Malone Photography/PA)

The show combined musical performances with skits featuring famous names such as chat show host Jonathan Ross, comedian Jack Whitehall and influencer Dan Bilzerian.

Ross featured as KSI’s beleaguered assistant while Whitehall voiced a stuffed bear won by KSI at a carnival that warned him, “Fame is going to your head”.

The show riffed on A Christmas Carol with KSI being visited by three “ghosts” representing his past, present and future – Emile Heskey, Lorraine Kelly and boxing rival Logan Paul.

KSI with Anne-Marie (Lee Malone Photography/PA)

Former footballer Heskey revisited his early videos including a song titled Heskey Time, Jump Around featuring American rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his debut single Lamborghini with P Money.

Morning TV host Kelly led a surreal interview in which she questioned KSI about his relationship with his fans, before AJ Tracey demonstrated how to make a Pot Noodle.

US YouTuber Paul appeared wearing a black cloak to warn him about his future and the pair later returned to the ring for a boxing match, after clashing in 2018 and 2019.

AJ Tracey (Lee Malone Photography/PA)

The Sidemen, KSI’s collective of YouTubers and musicians, also featured in a sketch playing themselves as elderly men.

KSI was joined by Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals to perform their number two song Don’t Play inside a boxing ring lit up by spotlights.

David also made an appearance singing their collaboration Really Love, which reached number three.

Another performance saw him abducted by lookalikes wearing his trademark blue bandana.

As the show ended, KSI told viewers: “Thank you for helping me, supporting me and be sure to stream the album.”