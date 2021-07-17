Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rosamund Pike and Tilda Swinton lead stars on final day of Cannes

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 10.41pm
Rosamund Pike (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Rosamund Pike, Tilda Swinton and Gemma Chan dazzled at the screening of OSS 117: From Africa With Love at the Cannes Film Festival.

The French spy comedy drew a number of Hollywood stars on the final day of the annual event on the French Riviera.

Swinton showed off her quirky sense of style in a white shirt featuring a dove in black, completed with gold buttons, which she wore with loose black trousers.

France Cannes 2021 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet
Tilda Swinton (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The actress, who turned 60 in November, wore her strawberry blonde hair in a dramatic quiff.

She posed hand in hand with Colombian actor Juan Pablo Urrego and Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

France Cannes 2021 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet
Rosamund Pike (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Gone Girl star Pike, 42, walked the carpet in a red tulle full-length gown featuring a chiffon skirt.

Stopping to wave to fans, she wore her blonde hair in a straight bob.

France Cannes 2021 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet
Gemma Chan (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians star Chan, 38, walked the carpet in a gold sequinned halterneck gown which she completed with black stilettos and red lipstick.

The actress paused to blow a kiss to the assembled fans.

OSS 117: From Africa With Love is the third film in the OSS117 series starring The Artist’s Jean Dujardin as secret service agent Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath.

