Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

JK Rowling shares death threat and says she has been targeted by trans activists

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 10.32pm
JK Rowling said she has received threats from ‘hundreds of trans activists’ while sharing a tweet calling for a pipe bomb to be sent to her home (Yui Mok/PA)
JK Rowling said she has received threats from “hundreds of trans activists” while sharing a tweet calling for a pipe bomb to be sent to her home.

The Harry Potter author has attracted criticism from some quarters for her views on transgender rights.

The writer shared a tweet she had been sent on Sunday which read: “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in mailbox.”

Rowling, who also writes crime novels under the pen name Robert Galbraith, said: “To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go.

“Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever.”

Rowling, 55, thanked fans who sent her supportive messages and said she was returning to work on a new book.

JK Rowling
Harry Potter author JK Rowling shared a death threat she received on Twitter (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She said: “Got to get back to my chapter now, but to all the people sending me beautiful, kind, funny and supportive messages, thank you so much . Wish I had time to answer all of you, but Strike and Robin are at a tricky stage of their investigation, so I need to drop a few clues.”

Rowling has attracted strong criticism for comments on gender identity but vehemently denies she is transphobic.

Last year, she responded to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

She tweeted: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Rowling defended her comments and said: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

She was criticised by Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

