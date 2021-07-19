Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Love Island stars share a kiss as another couple slips under the covers

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 11.02pm
Love Island stars Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis shared a kiss as things continue to heat up in the villa (ITV/PA)
Love Island stars Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis shared a kiss as things continue to heat up in the villa (ITV/PA)

Love Island stars Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis shared a kiss as things continue to heat up in the villa.

Fashion boutique owner Lucinda, 21, and 24-year-old events host Aaron embraced during Monday’s episode of the ITV show.

The kiss came after Lucinda went her separate ways with Danny Bibby, who she had been coupled up with.

Elsewhere on the show, semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows got intimate under the covers.

Toby told his co-stars: “The hideaway’s a nice place. I really enjoyed my time there, you know. And that is all.”

He added: “It started with a 1-0, 1-0 to me. I brought it back, for a possible handball.

“There were no diving headers unfortunately. After the 1-0 the game had to be cut short.

“The weather wasn’t too good, we had streakers on the pitch, we had a flooding of the pitch and the pitch had to be abandoned unfortunately.”

Chloe said: “We just went under the covers and just did a little bit of foreplay. It was very hot and then it was over quite quickly.”

On Sunday, Sharon Gaffka became the latest Love Island contestant to exit the show.

She was left single following a recoupling, meaning she was sent home.

The 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford was in tears as she left the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier