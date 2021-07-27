Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Peter Kay announces return to stage for charity Q&As

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 11.15am
Peter Kay (Ian West/PA)
Peter Kay (Ian West/PA)

Peter Kay has announced he is returning to the stage to perform two special shows for charity.

The comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last three years, will host two live Q&As in aid of Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

The shows will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7 and tickets go on sale on July 30 at 9am.

The news was announced on Kay’s Twitter account, alongside a link to a fundraising page for Ms Nuttall, entitled Doing It For Laura.

The page says she was diagnosed in October 2018, during her first term at Kings College London, after a brain scan showed six tumours.

The fundraising page shared Kay’s post, adding: “I still can’t quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this x.”

I still can't quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this x

Posted by Doing it for Laura on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Kay has been largely out of the spotlight since a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018, but made a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley, who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station, about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]