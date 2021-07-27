Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Dr Alex George discusses his grief one year after his brother’s death

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 12.28pm
Dr Alex George has spoken out about his grief one year after the death of his younger brother (Ian West/PA)
Dr Alex George has spoken out about his grief one year after the death of his younger brother (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George has said he plans to achieve a lasting legacy for better mental health services in the UK in memory of his brother Llyr as he spoke about his grief one year after his death.

The reality TV star, who is an A&E doctor, was appointed a youth mental health ambassador for the Government earlier this year.

Llyr, who died in July 2020 at the age of 19, had dreamed of being a doctor like his brother and was due to begin studying at medical school.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “It was last Friday and I just can’t believe that the year has gone by.

“I went back a year ago and we didn’t know how we would get through it… How can you? It’s unbelievable.

“But it’s amazing how with your family and your friends, the people around you, colleagues, you can get through anything and I think working in this role [as the youth mental health ambassador] has given me a sense of purpose.”

Dr Alex George still feels we need to tackle the shame surrounding talking about mental health (ITV)

He added: “The hardest thing around losing Llyr was that we feel we didn’t have the chance to help him, and yes, I think it’s very important to look out for change and behaviour in family members and friends who might be acting differently.

“If there’s anything you’re worried about and to ask them how they’re doing.

“But we also need people to know that when they are struggling they can talk about it, and what I find very hard is that I don’t think Llyr felt that he could say it.

“It was there and I worry that shame was a big part of that.”

He said he believes it is important to tackle the shame around discussing mental health, and despite the “amazing” progression, he said: “There’s still a lot more to do, particularly around men and young men and changing this feeling that I shouldn’t be struggling and I shouldn’t ask for help.”

He added: “There is no shame in that. There is always hope.”

His brother Llyr dreamed of being a doctor and was due to start medical school (ITV)

Dr George is currently taking time out of his A&E role after working throughout the pandemic to focus on his mental health ambassador position and has since launched an anti-bullying campaign where wellbeing videos were sent out to schools in the UK to give young people the tools to look after themselves.

He is also working alongside the Government to create “early support hubs” where anyone under the age of 25 can walk in and speak to a key worker who can then direct them to more specialised support, including physiological, career advice or sexual health support.

Dr George added: “They will have that non-clinical feel, almost like community centres, so they will not be judged and be happy to speak about how they feel.”

Lorraine is on weekdays from 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier