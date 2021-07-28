Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Nadiya Hussain and Thandiwe Newton support WaterAid campaign

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 12.03am
Nadiya Hussain (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Nadiya Hussain, Thandiwe Newton and Lemn Sissay are among the stars supporting a new WaterAid campaign.

The charity’s Our Climate Fight campaign is urging the Government to help vulnerable communities around the world access a reliable source of water.

Actress Newton, Great British Bake Off winner Hussain and writer Sissay have signed an open letter which WaterAid say will be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, actress Amanda Mealing and tennis player Heather Watson have also signed the letter.

Hussain said: “The changing climate is making it harder for some of the world’s poorest communities to get clean water, with countries like Bangladesh, where many of my family live, being particularly vulnerable to the devastating effects of extreme weather.

“I’m supporting WaterAid’s campaign to highlight the harsh experiences faced by people living on the frontline of the climate crisis, and am joining the fight calling for action so they can remain resilient to whatever the future holds.

“Please add your voice and help transform lives for generations to come.”

Foyle Young Poets of the Year
Sissay added: “If families have the basics like clean water, they can be more prepared for natural disasters, enabling them to bounce back quicker when they strike, so communities have the chance to thrive, no matter what the future holds.

“That’s why I’m joining Our Climate Fight and supporting WaterAid’s call on the UK Government to help get clean water to all and ensure efforts to tackle the effects of climate change are directed to the people who need it most.”

WaterAid chief executive Tim Wainwright said: “For millions of vulnerable people across the world, the devastating impacts of climate change aren’t a probability; they’re already here.

“It is a crisis they didn’t cause, and it’s making it harder for them to get vital resources like clean water, trapping whole communities in poverty.”

He added: “Time and again the world has failed its poorest people; now is the time to turn the tide.”

