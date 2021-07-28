Nadiya Hussain and Thandiwe Newton support WaterAid campaign

Nadiya Hussain, Thandiwe Newton and Lemn Sissay are among the stars supporting a new WaterAid campaign.

The charity’s Our Climate Fight campaign is urging the Government to help vulnerable communities around the world access a reliable source of water.

Actress Newton, Great British Bake Off winner Hussain and writer Sissay have signed an open letter which WaterAid say will be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Thandiwe Newton (Ian West/PA)

Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, actress Amanda Mealing and tennis player Heather Watson have also signed the letter.

Hussain said: “The changing climate is making it harder for some of the world’s poorest communities to get clean water, with countries like Bangladesh, where many of my family live, being particularly vulnerable to the devastating effects of extreme weather.

“I’m supporting WaterAid’s campaign to highlight the harsh experiences faced by people living on the frontline of the climate crisis, and am joining the fight calling for action so they can remain resilient to whatever the future holds.

“Please add your voice and help transform lives for generations to come.”

Lemn Sissay (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sissay added: “If families have the basics like clean water, they can be more prepared for natural disasters, enabling them to bounce back quicker when they strike, so communities have the chance to thrive, no matter what the future holds.

“That’s why I’m joining Our Climate Fight and supporting WaterAid’s call on the UK Government to help get clean water to all and ensure efforts to tackle the effects of climate change are directed to the people who need it most.”

WaterAid chief executive Tim Wainwright said: “For millions of vulnerable people across the world, the devastating impacts of climate change aren’t a probability; they’re already here.

“It is a crisis they didn’t cause, and it’s making it harder for them to get vital resources like clean water, trapping whole communities in poverty.”

He added: “Time and again the world has failed its poorest people; now is the time to turn the tide.”