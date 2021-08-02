Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

James May criticises Harry and Meghan over revelations about their private lives

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 12.04am
James May says he doesn’t take ‘much interest in the royal family’ (Ian West/PA)
James May says he doesn’t take ‘much interest in the royal family’ (Ian West/PA)

James May has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should “know better” than to talk about their personal lives in public.

The Grand Tour presenter told the Radio Times the royal family should be an “exemplar”.

Earlier this year Harry and Meghan took part in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and made a series of explosive allegations against the royal family.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive award
Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

Next year Harry will also publish a memoir about his life.

“I don’t take much interest in the royal family,” May told the magazine.

“The Meghan and Harry story sounded a little bit distasteful. People talking about their personal lives in public.

“Everyone’s got issues like that, and I don’t think the rest of us should know or care about it.

“I thought the whole point of a royal family is that they were supposed to be an exemplar.

“They’re aristocrats, aren’t they? They’re supposed to know better – just keep it in.”

(Radio Times/PA)

May also labelled jokes about Prince Andrew in the new The Grand Tour special Lochdown “a bit contrived”.

He added that when they were making the episode of the motoring programme he thought it was a mistake to reference the pandemic “because it’d all be over in six months and people wouldn’t want to be reminded of that miserable time when our show eventually came out”.

However he said he now thinks the virus “is possibly going to be with us forever”.

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier