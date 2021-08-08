Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

David Walliams shares picture with reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 8.41pm
David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Comedian David Walliams has posted a picture of himself with his reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell.

He shared two images of himself with the model on Instagram on Sunday after the pair were photographed arriving at Ant McPartlin’s wedding together the previous day.

The pair had arrived at the rural church in Hampshire together.

On Sunday, Walliams shared two images of them posing together which showed him in a floral shirt next to Hazell, who was wearing a green dress.

Alongside the photographs, Walliams, 49, wrote: “Huge congratulations to @keeleyhazell who won a competition to meet me.”

Television presenter Dee Koppang O’Leary, who is married to presenter Dermot O’Leary and also attended McParlin’s wedding, commented on Walliams’s photo: “LOL…. So lovely to hang with you both. xx @keeleyhazell.”

Walliams and Hazell were reportedly together in the late 2000s.

