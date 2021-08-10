Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

New bombshell Brett Staniland joins Love Island

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.56pm
A new bombshell has entered the Love Island villa (ITV)
A new bombshell has entered the Love Island villa (ITV)

A new bombshell has entered the Love Island villa.

Brett Staniland, a 27-year-old PHD student and model from Derbyshire, joined the show during Tuesday’s episode.

Brett is a twin and said Jennifer Lopez is his celebrity crush.

Asked why he joined Love Island, he said: “I’ve never had a serious relationship and the last 18 months has been really stagnant in terms of meeting new people and dating.

“Lots of my friends have settled down, had kids. I’m kind of the one that’s left back from all of that. Now is the right time.”

And he admitted he already has his eye on some of his fellow contestants.

He said: “Millie, Kaz has been a recurring pick for me and maybe Mary. They all seem like really lovely people. I’d go and ask the question for sure. I want to know where their heads are at.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Faye Winter apologised to Teddy Soares following their explosive row.

She had been furious after the villa was shown a clip of Teddy making flirty comments to Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor.

Faye confided in her fellow contestants she still had feelings for Teddy.

She said: “There would be no point in me staying here if it wasn’t for Teddy. Although I lost my head and I went about it completely the wrong way, I wouldn’t have been myself if I didn’t do that.

“I’ve obviously thought about it hard for the last couple of days and I do want to be sorry and I do want to make it work with him.”

Faye apologised and she and Teddy got back together.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier