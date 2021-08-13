Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Love Island’s Jake and Liberty on the rocks

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 3.13pm
Liberty Poole has been coupled up with Jake Cornish since the start of the series (ITV/PA)
The relationship between Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish continues to come under strain in Love Island.

The pair have been coupled up for the entirety of the series so far but Liberty has begun to express her doubts about their pairing following the Mad Movies challenge, when she was shown a clip of Jake telling the other boys he “doesn’t want to rip her clothes off”.

In scenes that will air on Friday, she will take him aside for a conversation and asks him: “I haven’t really spoken to you today. What’s going on?

Love Island 2021
Jake has been coupled up with Liberty since the start of the series (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

“I do feel like since the whole rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated.

“We haven’t been spending a lot of time together recently.”

He tells her: “I don’t know what more I can say. You are my girlfriend. You are part of me.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “He hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him so why am I letting trust issues from the past affect that?”

Her doubts continue to grow but in a later conversation on the terrace, Jake tells her: “I’m at my happiest when I’m with you. Me and you together are very well suited and we are made for each other. That’s how I see things.”

While Jake and Liberty hit the rocks, things look rosy for Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

Liam tells Millie: “I already feel like I’ve fallen,” and she replies: “You feel like you’ve fallen? I feel like that as well.

“I look at you and feel a certain way. I want to say certain things.”

Liam adds: “It’s on the tip of my tongue but I feel like I shouldn’t say certain things yet.”

The episode will also see the couples rank themselves in a challenge in which they have to assess how the viewers rate them.

The islanders have to guess which pairings have been ranked the hottest couple, the most argumentative and the most intelligent.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

