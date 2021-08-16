Love Island couple to get the boot after compatibility vote

One Love Island couple will get the axe after contestants voted on who they thought were the least compatible pairing.

In scenes that will air on Monday night, the islanders will learn that one of the four couples put at risk following the vote will be dumped from the island.

On Sunday’s episode Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson, and Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland were voted to be the least compatible matches.

The public have voted to save their favourite duo and the pair with the fewest votes will get the boot.

When you have to decide who out of your besties is the least compatible and could potentially be dumped 😬 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KUf8CX8tYC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 15, 2021

The contestants were asked to vote on the compatibility issue shortly after medical student Priya admitted she was “bored” on her date with Brett.

The pair had been getting closer in recent episodes and had shared kisses in bed but on Monday night Priya will reveal she has “got the ick”.

In a conversation with Liberty and Kaz Kamwi, she will say: “My date with Brett didn’t go very well. He’s quite boring. His boring side, I never picked up on.”

Has Priya and Brett's spark already gone out? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/epkNlIh20u — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 16, 2021

“When we’ve been chatting before, I can talk to him for hours and hours. I didn’t expect it. I feel like I’ve got the ick.”

However, Brett does not appear to feel the same way, telling Faye of their date: “It was great. It was the first time we’d sat alone opposite each other since we had our first ever date. It was lovely.”

The couple later discuss their relationship, and Priya tells him: “I know you’re tactile and you’re holding my hand but sometimes when you’re quite serious, it feels like more of a friend.”

🔥 FIRST LOOK 🔥 Priya confides in the girls as she gets the ick, but it isn't long before the news makes it back to Brett… plus it's time to find out the results of the public vote and see whose time on the island is over #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MfXqx2FtDp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 16, 2021

Brett replies: “If you want me to be more affectionate in a sexier and flirtier way, cool.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.