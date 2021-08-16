Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Love Island couple to get the boot after compatibility vote

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 6.01pm
Laura Whitmore hosts the series (Ian West/PA)
One Love Island couple will get the axe after contestants voted on who they thought were the least compatible pairing.

In scenes that will air on Monday night, the islanders will learn that one of the four couples put at risk following the vote will be dumped from the island.

On Sunday’s episode Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson, and Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland were voted to be the least compatible matches.

The public have voted to save their favourite duo and the pair with the fewest votes will get the boot.

The contestants were asked to vote on the compatibility issue shortly after medical student Priya admitted she was “bored” on her date with Brett.

The pair had been getting closer in recent episodes and had shared kisses in bed but on Monday night Priya will reveal she has “got the ick”.

In a conversation with Liberty and Kaz Kamwi, she will say: “My date with Brett didn’t go very well. He’s quite boring. His boring side, I never picked up on.”

“When we’ve been chatting before, I can talk to him for hours and hours. I didn’t expect it. I feel like I’ve got the ick.”

However, Brett does not appear to feel the same way, telling Faye of their date: “It was great. It was the first time we’d sat alone opposite each other since we had our first ever date. It was lovely.”

The couple later discuss their relationship, and Priya tells him: “I know you’re tactile and you’re holding my hand but sometimes when you’re quite serious, it feels like more of a friend.”

Brett replies: “If you want me to be more affectionate in a sexier and flirtier way, cool.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

