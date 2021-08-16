Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Madonna to revisit classic albums under new music deal

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 6.10pm
Madonna signs new music deal which includes entire recorded music catalogue (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna signs new music deal which includes entire recorded music catalogue (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna has announced a new music deal on her 63rd birthday, which will see her revisit some of her best loved classic albums.

The pop superstar will release deluxe editions of her music as part of a reformed a partnership with her previous longtime record label Warner Music Group, who produced her debut single in 1982.

The deal encompasses the Queen of Pop’s 17 studio albums – including global hits such as Madonna, Like A Virgin and Like A Prayer – plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.

The new pact includes the singer’s music produced under labels Sire, Maverick and Warner, along with her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, which will join the Warner catalogue from 2025.

The Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello winning singer is the best-selling female artist of all time, having sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

About the deal, Madonna said: “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration.

“They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

2022 will also mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording debut and to celebrate this milestone the artist plans to revisit the music that made her an international star.

This project will involve personally curated, expansive deluxe editions of many of Madonna’s landmark albums, as well as unique releases for special events.

Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime manager who helped execute the deal, said: “Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue.

“My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works.”

Madonna Rebel Heart tour
(Ian West/PA)

A documentary film, Madame X, which was filmed in Lisbon and captures the pop star’s tour in support of her recent album of the same name, will premiere on MTV in the UK later this year.

For her birthday wish, the pop singer has also asked for friends and fans to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre hospital in Malawi,  where children can recuperate after surgery or regain strength following intensive care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]