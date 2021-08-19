Little Mix announce special album to mark 10-year anniversary

Little Mix have announced a new album to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

The album, Between Us, will include hit tracks from the last decade and five new unreleased songs.

The girl group, who dedicated the album to all those who have listened to their music over the last 10 years, confirmed it will be released on November 12.

Between Us 🤍 12.11 We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear #10YearsOfLittleMix https://t.co/4Yewo609pk pic.twitter.com/vcnE9n7WKA — Little Mix (@LittleMix) August 19, 2021

The pop band wrote on Twitter: “We can’t thank you enough for your support over the last ten years.

“This album is for each and every one of you who’s listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows.

“We wouldn’t be here releasing this album if it wasn’t for you. #10YearsOfLittleMix.”

All of the group’s top 10 hits will feature on the special anniversary album, including their number one singles Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex and Sweet Melody.

Other major tracks such as Touch, Move, Power, Salute and their latest hit Heartbreak Anthem will also make an appearance on the album.

The band were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

Little Mix, originally consisting of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, went on to be one of the most successful outputs from the singing competition and one of the biggest girl groups of the last 10 years, selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

Last December Nelson decided to leave the band, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health, and has now signed a solo record deal with Polydor Records.

Pinnock and Edwards are both currently pregnant with their first children.

Discussing the new album, Edwards said: “We can’t believe it has been 10 years.

“Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of.”

The girl group has sold over 50 million records worldwide (Little Mix)

Thirlwall added: “It’s going to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix.

“The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from Wings to Heartbreak Anthem.”

Pinnock concluded: “We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating.

“We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on.

“We hope they love them as much as we do!”

"We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team." @LittleMix pick up the British Group Award and there isn't a dry eye left on the planet #BRITs Watch now: https://t.co/WrmvtU4IhK pic.twitter.com/Yz9vrQzisP — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Last month, the trio celebrated reaching 100 weeks in the top 10 of the singles chart over the course of their career – more than any other girl group in UK chart history – when their collaboration with DJs Galantis and David Guetta on Heartbreak Anthem entered the charts.

The girl group also made history earlier this year as the first female band to win the Brit Award for best British group.

As a quartet, they previously won best single in 2017 for Shout Out To My Ex and best video in 2019 for Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj.

The group plan to be back in concert in the UK and Ireland in 2022 with their Confetti Tour.