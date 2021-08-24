Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greta Thunberg: There is a lack of storytelling about the climate crisis

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 5.45pm Updated: August 24 2021, 9.13pm
Greta Thunberg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Greta Thunberg has said there is a “lack of storytelling when it comes to the climate crisis”.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the Swedish climate activist said she knows “so many” individual artists, storytellers and journalists who want to create work about the environment.

However she said they “don’t really have the support in order to do that”, adding there is “a big lack of storytelling when it comes to climate crisis, whether it is fictional or whether it is reflecting the reality as it looks today”.

Ms Thunberg added: “But I think if we would start writing about this, if we would start telling stories about this, I think there would be a demand for that.

“I think we are underestimating interest in the climate crisis.”

She said the entertainment industry has “the resources to be able to reach countless people in a very short amount of time”.

“I just hope that they will not only see their moral responsibility in this, but also see the potential it has, the artistic potential, and the storytelling potential it has, to benefit not only them, but also the whole of humanity,” Ms Thunberg said.

She said humanity “will need people who are brave enough to not be afraid to stand out and to do these things that may seem uncomfortable”.

“Whether it is by storytelling, making movies that will put you in a different spotlight, it will seem like you are taking a stand, when in fact in a crisis like this, what really is taking a stand is remaining neutral.”

Greta Thunberg sails to the US
Greta Thunberg (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She was speaking alongside the Norwegian writer Jo Nesbo in the online event.

The Harry Hole author said there are “many good stories there” about the climate crisis.

“It doesn’t need to be about the technicalities about what is happening to our planet right now because at the end of the day, this is about the decisions we make, it’s about people, it’s about courage, it’s about intelligence.”

He added: “I think that’s simply a good story. To me that seems like an action movie, emphasising the broad interpretation of the word action.”

