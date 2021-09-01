Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / Music

Sir Elton John to release lockdown album

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 5.32pm
Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John is to release a new album titled The Lockdown Sessions.

The collection of 16 songs will feature collaborations with musicians including Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.

The tracks were recorded remotely with other artists over the last 18 months.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Sir Elton John (Ian West/PA)

Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Eddie Vedder, Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis, Surfaces, Years & Years and Young Thug will also feature on the album, which will be released next month.

Sir Elton said: “The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up.

“Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before.

“Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.

“And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician.

“Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

Of the 16 tracks on the album, 10 are new songs that see Sir Elton “collaborating with an unparalleled range of artists only he could draw together”, according to a statement.

The Lockdown Sessions will be released on October 22.

