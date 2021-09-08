Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

The Who star Roger Daltrey announces solo tour

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 8.22am
The Who star Roger Daltrey has announced a solo tour (Isabel Infantes/PA)
The Who star Roger Daltrey has announced a solo tour (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Who star Roger Daltrey has announced a solo tour and promised a “musical journey through my career”.

The veteran rocker, 77, will perform in cities including Liverpool, London and Manchester, beginning in Birmingham in November.

Daltrey’s final stop on the Who Was I? tour will be on December 2 in Bournemouth.

Roger Daltrey
Roger Daltrey has announced he will embark on a solo tour across the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The revered Who lead singer compared the enforced break in performing to “missing a leg” and told of his excitement at returning to the stage.

“The truth is singers need to sing,” he said. “Use it or lose it.

“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains.  On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises.

“I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.”

Daltrey also spoke of the importance of getting tours back on the road following the devastating impact of the pandemic.

“It’s important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent,” he said.

“It’s also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it’s made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon!”

The tour will include material from both Daltrey’s solo career and classics from The Who’s back catalogue.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on September 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier