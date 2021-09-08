Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Kate Winslet graces London premiere of Eating Our Way To Extinction documentary

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 9.13pm
Kate Winslet attending the world premiere of the documentary, Eating Our Way To Extinction (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Winslet brought Hollywood glamour to the premiere of environmental documentary Eating Our Way To Extinction.

The Academy Award winning actress, 45, serves as narrator and executive producer for the film exploring the “ecological collapse” of the planet.

The Reading-born star wore a chic black suit and a collection of necklaces and heavy pendants as she posed for the cameras.

Eating Our Way To Extinction
Kate Winslet and co-directors Ludo (right) and Otto Brockway (Yui Mok/PA)

She was joined by co-directors Ludo and Otto Brockway at the Odeon Leicester Square in central London on Wednesday evening.

Eating Our Way To Extinction takes viewers on a journey around the world, from the Amazon rainforests to the Taiwanese mountains, Mongolian desert, US dust bowl, Norwegian fjords and Scottish coastlines, through testimonials, accounts from indigenous people and the words of scientists.

It creators describe it as a “must-watch documentary for anyone interested in the future of our planet, and for those who want to gain a further understanding of the true cost of what we eat”.

Among those featured in the film are former United Nations special rapporteur Professor Olivier de Schutter, head of the polar ocean physics group at the University of Cambridge Professor Peter Wadhams, and author and economic and political advisor Jeremy Rifkin.

Sir Richard Branson also features among its executive producers.

Eating Our Way To Extinction is available for digital download in autumn.

