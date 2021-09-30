The Larkins introduce themselves ahead of series launch

The cast of The Larkins introduce themselves in a teaser video for the ITV drama.

Bradley Walsh stars as patriarch Pop Larkin and the short video sees him presenting his large family to viewers for the first time.

He says: “Larkin by name, Larkin by nature. Farmer, entrepreneur and bon viveur. Too fancy?”

New six part drama The Larkins starts Sunday 10 October at 8pm on ITV

The family includes Joanna Scanlan as his wife Ma, their five daughters and a son.

Walsh finishes the video by delivering Pop’s catchphrase of “Perfick!”.

The broadcaster also confirmed the first episode will air on Sunday October 10 at 8pm.

HE Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May was last adapted 30 years ago, and became a hit, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

ITV is reviving the story as The Larkins.

It has been penned by screenwriter Simon Nye, known for The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly and Finding Alice.