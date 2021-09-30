Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Delays lead singer Greg Gilbert dies aged 44

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 9.19pm Updated: September 30 2021, 10.42pm
Indie band The Delays (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Indie band The Delays (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Greg Gilbert, frontman of indie rock band Delays, has died of bowel cancer at the age of 44.

His brother Aaron, who plays keyboards in the group, announced the news on Twitter in a lengthy tribute.

Gilbert was diagnosed in 2016 and documented his illness and treatment on social media through poetry and art.

In August, he told his followers he had stopped treatment and was receiving only pain relief at a hospice.

In his tribute, Aaron wrote: “I have no idea how to do this right now, but this afternoon at 2:22; we walked my brother back home to somewhere out there in the ether.

“Greg died surrounded in the endless love that us and all of you have given him on this journey, and we will never be able to fully express how much it meant to him (and all of us) to have you by our side lifting us up like a winged army.

“Your messages, your encouragement and your compassion have been our oxygen for the last 5 years.

Greg Gilbert The Delays
Greg Gilbert of Delays (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“He was my brother and my best friend, and we did everything together, and it was the greatest honour to be with him as he took one last gentle breath before leaving us.”

Addressing the band’s fans, he added: “Thank you for sharing our grief, and for making it easier to carry at times while you were firefighting battles of your own… and thank you for making Greg such a special person in your lives. I’m so glad we all existed at the same time.”

A fundraiser launched by his wife Stacey and called Give4Greg had raised more than £215,000 to pay for his medical treatment.

Formed in Southampton in 2001 and originally called Corky, Delays have released four albums to date including their well-received debut Faded Seaside Glamour.

The band originally consisted of Gilbert, drummer Rowly, bassist Colin Fox and guitarist Dan Hall, who left before Gilbert’s brother Aaron was invited to join.

Gilbert’s falsetto vocals was singled out by critics and became a defining feature of the band’s expansive guitar-heavy sound, which was influenced by The La’s, Cocteau Twins and Manic Street Preachers.

The miniature, photorealistic biro sketches he created following his diagnosis were displayed at Southampton City Art Gallery in 2019, to complement its show Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing.

Radio DJ Eddy Temple-Morris was among those paying tribute.

He said: “Greg Gilbert of @Delays_ had the most transcendently beautiful voice I’ve ever heard and it was a reflection of his very soul. My heart breaks for his lovely family, for every friend, colleague and fan.”

Indie rock band Embrace said: “We’re all really sad to hear about the passing of Greg Gilbert. He was a genuinely gifted songwriter, artist and beautiful human being and our thoughts are with his young family and Aaron and the rest of The Delays at this terrible time. Danny, Steve, Mick, Mike and Richard.”