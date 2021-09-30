Sinitta urges smokers to quit as she supports launch of Stoptober campaign

Singer Sinitta has urged smokers to give up cigarettes as the annual Stoptober campaign gets under way.

The annual month-long campaign aims to help people stop smoking by encouraging them to stay off cigarettes for 28 days.

Former smoker Sinitta features in a new video to launch the start of Stoptober.

The singer, who stopped smoking last year, said: “I feel a million times better since I’ve quit smoking for good – I’m smelling better, I’m breathing better and I’m singing better which is helpful for my role in the West End.

“I encourage anyone who is quitting not to do it alone and to quit with others and Stoptober.

“It really is one of the best things that you can do for your health and the benefits since quitting have been incredibly motivating.”

Coronation Street actress Kelsey Beth Crossley and celebrity make-up artist Gary Cockerill also feature in the Stoptober campaign video.

Stoptober smoking expert Louise Ross said: “There is a range of support available including stop smoking aids, digital tools and expert help from local stop smoking services to help your quit-smoking journey.

“Not to mention ways that you can prepare yourself to quit such as being prepared for triggers, making changes to your routine in order to resist cravings and getting the support from your friends and family to keep going.

“Joining the thousands of others who are quitting with Stoptober will help keep you motivated to get through the Stoptober’s 28 days and beyond and will boost your chances of quitting for good.”

Stoptober was launched in 2012.