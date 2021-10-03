Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First contestant leaves Strictly Come Dancing following public vote

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 8.03pm Updated: October 3 2021, 8.17pm
(Ray Burmiston/BBC)
(Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Actress Nina Wadia has become the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

She lost a dance-off with Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and professional dancer Gorka Marquez on Sunday night’s show.

Wadia, known for her roles in EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me, had been scored 18 for her tango on Saturday with partner Neil Jones.

Neil Jones and Nina Wadia (Guy Levy/BBC)

The judges’ scores from Saturday were added to those from last week before being combined with the results from a public vote, with the bottom two couples then competing in a dance-off in front of the judges.

After opting to save McGlynn, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well, both couples clearly upped their game from the first time they danced.

“Nina, you got every step right. Katie, you really kept the energy up all the way through to the end with lots of retraction but the couple I’d like to save is Katie and Gorka.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said Sunday’s show featured “one of the closest battles I think we’ve ever had in a dance-off”.

“Both couples upped their game. Bot couples were absolutely delightful to watch,” she said.

“Neither couple had mistakes so I’ve decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka.”

The couple were in the bottom two for their combined first two weeks of dances (Guy Levy/BBC)

When asked about her time on the show, Wadia said: “It’s been really fun, thank you so much.

“Neil is incredible, thank you.”

Jones added: “You’ve been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn’t have wanted anybody else.

“You’ve been fantastic and so much fun.

“Literally, we’re like a married couple – you’ve got both husbands here tonight!

“It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”

Sunday’s results show also featured a group performance from the professional dancers to Tom Grennan singing his track Something Better.

Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu (Gu Levy/BBC)

Singer songwriter Griff also performed her new single One Night to a professional routine.

Television presenter AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington topped the overall leaderboard for the first two weeks.

However, influencer Tilly Ramsay’s Charleston received the joint top score on Saturday alongside Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies’ foxtrot.

Next week the remaining 14 couples will perform movie-themed routines.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.45pm.