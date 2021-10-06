Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Strictly comments were ‘heartbreaking’, says Brendan Cole

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 2.35pm
Brendan Cole (Matt Crossick/PA)
Brendan Cole (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole has said it was “heartbreaking” to read his celebrity ex-partner Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s account of appearing on the show.

In an extract from her book Spinning Plates, which was previously published in the Mail on Sunday, the singer said she had to pay “quite a heavy price” for starring in the programme because it caused problems in her marriage.

She said her husband, Richard Jones, got counselling while she was taking part in the competition and he “became unusually insistent on knowing where I was all the time”.

2018 UNICEF Soccer Aid – Old Trafford
Brendan Cole praised Sophie Ellis-Bextor for speaking out (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ellis-Bextor, who has five children with Jones, said there was a “slight weirdness in forming a new ‘couple’ when you’re both two married strangers”.

Speaking to ITV’s Loose Women after being confirmed as a participant in celebrity skating show Dancing On Ice, Cole said the extract from Ellis-Bextor’s book was an “interesting read”.

“She didn’t let on anything that was going on behind closed doors, even though I had a great relationship with her, a very close relationship with her and Richard,” Cole said.

He said her comments were “heartbreaking”, adding: “I’m just so proud of Sophie for having the bravery to speak out like she did, and to Richard as well.”

Cole also revealed that Ellis-Bextor and actress Kelly Brook were the easiest celebrities to train out of those he had worked with on Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing 2013
Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Brendan Cole on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Singer Lulu was “unquestionably” the most difficult to work with, he added.

Cole said he is “so excited” about joining Dancing On Ice, but added that he is not a natural at skating.

“I’ve had one go and I’m a fairly confident person – I like to think I’m going to be good at whatever I put my hand – or feet to,” he said.

“I was thinking ‘I reckon I’ll be fine’, but I was terrible.

“I was a bit wobbly, I was hoping I was going to be better than I was, but I have time to learn.

“I’m going to embrace the whole experience and I’m very excited.”

Lorraine’s High Street Fashion Awards – London
Brendan Cole said he has found ice skating harder than he expected (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said he thinks he has an “advantage” because of his dancing experience, adding: “I’ll hopefully pick up choreography quite easily.”

Cole has reportedly deleted social media content promoting freedom of choice on whether to have a coronavirus vaccination.

A spokeswoman for Dancing On Ice said: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff, which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

Love Island star Liberty Poole, former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, former England rugby player Ben Foden, Paralympian Stef Reid, Happy Mondays musician Bez and Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor have also been confirmed for the forthcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

ITV previously confirmed that John Barrowman will not be returning as a judge.

