Marcus Rashford shortlisted for prize at Books Are My Bag Readers Awards

England footballer Marcus Rashford has been shortlisted for a prize at the Books Are My Bag Readers Awards.

The striker is one of four writers who have been nominated in the breakthrough author category after his book You Are A Champion was published earlier this year.

The inspirational guide for young people includes advice on how to achieve your potential and find success.

Marcus Rashford said the book was a team effort (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rashford said: “I’m thrilled to have been nominated for breakthrough author in this year’s Books Are My Bag Readers Awards.

“Whilst it’s my name on the nomination, I share this great accolade with my partner in crime, Carl Anka, who did an incredible job of pulling my vision for this book together with me.

“This was a team effort, and everyone involved, particularly Carl and Macmillan Children’s Books, deserve the recognition.

“The objective behind this book was to create something that would have benefited myself as a child in very difficult circumstances, offering tools to guide children through adversity and, at times, to simply escape and find joy in reading.

“It was important to me that all children felt that this book was for them, and I have been overwhelmed by the response.

“To have these awards voted for by booksellers and readers is special, and I’m just grateful to be in the running alongside other fantastic authors.”

Rashford said he was thrilled to be nominated (Nick Potts/PA)

Also shortlisted in the breakthrough author category are Wild Child author Dara McAnulty, Show Us Who You Are writer Elle McNicoll and Monique Roffey for The Mermaid Of Black Conch.

There are also fiction, non-fiction, poetry, young adult fiction and children’s fiction categories.

Empty Nest by Carol Ann Duffy, Ancestors by Alice Roberts and Assembly by Natasha Brown are among the books that have been nominated across the different categories.

The award ceremony, which will be held on November 9, will be hosted by television presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Claudia Winkleman (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I’m completely honoured to be hosting the Books Are My Bag Readers Awards this year, celebrating the shortlist of books that have been curated by booksellers and will be voted on by readers.

“Bookshops have been more important than ever before this past year, and I can’t wait to raise a glass to them face to face and celebrate a fantastic year for books.”

The shortlists for the prizes were selected by booksellers, while the winners are chosen by the public.

A vote on the shortlist opened on Thursday.