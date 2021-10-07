Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Olympian Kye Whyte joins Dancing On Ice contestant line-up

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 9.19am
Kye Whyte (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kye Whyte (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte has been announced as the latest celebrity to join Dancing On Ice.

He won Britain’s first ever BMX Olympic medal with a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the summer.

The 22-year-old joins the already announced line-up of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez and Paralympian Stef Reid.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens and professional dancer Brendan Cole will also be taking to the ice.

Virgin Money London Marathon 2021
Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte will be taking part in Dancing On Ice (John Walton/PA)

Whyte announced the news on CBBC’s Newsround on Wednesday morning, saying: “I’m feeling good.”

Asked if he had ever skated, he said: “I have (roller-skated) when I was younger so we’ll see how it goes.”

He added: “When I did the audition I kind of related it to roller-skating so I think I did pretty well… I think the thing I’m really confident about is I don’t really mind if I fall, I’m quite fearless.”

Moments after the BMX racer won his historic medal, Britain’s Bethany Shriever took gold in the women’s BMX racing final.

Whyte then created a memorable moment by picking Shriever up as they celebrated their success together.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Seven
Kye Whyte and Bethany Shriever celebrate their Olympics success (Danny Lawson/PA)

Whyte said: “I think I can win Dancing On Ice.

“I’d love to see if I can make the final because, as I said, I’m very competitive.

“You know what? I want to make the final!”

However, he did admit he is less confident about learning the routines.

“The picking up and stuff I’m not too worried about. As long as I do my gym properly I should be all right,” he said.

“It’s the routines – I’m very forgetful! So, yeah, that’s what I’m a bit wary of.”

The BMX star said he only had to keep the secret of his appearance on the ice-skating competition for “three or four weeks” as he believes he was the last person to be selected.

He added: “I was not told not to tell anyone and I’ve been waiting for the big reveal!

“My family knows. My dad and my brother roller-skate so I think they’re excited.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Seven
Kye Whyte made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

The actor said he had taken part in “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier