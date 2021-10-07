Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stacey Solomon shares images of her sons meeting their newborn sister

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 11.16pm Updated: October 8 2021, 7.13am
Stacey Solomon (Matt Crossick/PA)
Stacey Solomon (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stacey Solomon has shared photographs of her three sons meeting their newborn sister.

The Loose Women and X Factor star, 32, revealed earlier this week she had given birth to a daughter.

She revealed that the newbown, who she shares with fiance Joe Swash, was born at their house in Essex.

Her sons Rex, Leighton and Zach were pictured as they met their sister.

Alongside the photos, Solomon wrote on Instagram: “When our boys met our girl little one your big brothers love you so so much.

“You’re everything they’ve dreamed of and so much more.

“No matter what, they will be by your side forever and ever.

“To the moon and back little one. Welcome to your crazy family.”

Solomon also thanked her followers for “all of your beautiful messages”, adding the kindness “has been so lovely and overwhelming”.

Brit Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)

Solomon has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas but delayed their wedding after she announced her pregnancy in June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]