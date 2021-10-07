Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rankin to document resilience of West End theatres in photo project

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 12.06am
Rankin takes a portrait picture of Paul Whitehouse (centre) and Tom Bennett in character as Grandad and Del Boy from the Only Fools and Horses musical (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rankin takes a portrait picture of Paul Whitehouse (centre) and Tom Bennett in character as Grandad and Del Boy from the Only Fools and Horses musical (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rankin has launched a photography project documenting the “hardship, perseverance, patience, innovation, despair and joy” of West End theatres as they emerge from lockdown.

The celebrity photographer, 55, will shoot as many as 200 subjects from a number of productions and theatres in central London, including actors, dancers, writers, directors and producers through to costume, sound, lighting and set designers.

Among the productions taking part are Back To The Future The Musical, The Book Of Mormon, Disney’s Frozen, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Les Miserables and Mamma Mia!

Karl Queensborough as Hamilton in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre (Rankin/PA)

Titled Performance, RankinLIVE x West End Theatre, the project is a collaboration between Rankin, the Mayor of London and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT).

An exhibition of the portraits will run from November 3 2021 to January 31 2022 at the FujiFilm House of Photography in London’s West End.

Edited behind-the-scenes films of the shoots will also be shared on digital and social platforms.

Rankin said: “Everyone working in theatre has a story to tell of their experience over the past 18 months, inspiring tales of hardship, perseverance, patience, innovation, despair and joy.

“With this project and exhibition, we want to celebrate the jewel in the crown of our city’s unparalleled culture sector – epitomised by these countless faces and voices who make up the backbone of London’s theatre community and will spearhead its post-Covid recovery.

Rankin takes a portrait picture of Tom Bennett in character as Del Boy
Rankin takes a portrait picture of Tom Bennett in character as Del Boy from the Only Fools and Horses musical (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I honestly can’t remember the last time that I’ve seen so many different organisations come together so quickly around an idea – from the Mayor of London and SOLT offering their practical and logistical support; FujiFilm offering their flagship store for an entire season; Westminster Council and the central London landlords offering empty units; the production companies and theatres offering their stars and staff; all the way through to the suppliers like Addison Lee assisting with the nuts and bolts of transportation.

“These are all reminders of just how important theatre and culture is to us as a society.”

Performance is part of the Mayor of London’s Let’s Do London domestic tourism campaign, which aims to attract visitors from across the UK to the capital’s attractions.

Josie Benson as Tanya in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre (Rankin/PA)

The exhibition will raise money to support young Londoners facing homelessness through charities including Depaul and Centrepoint, as well as the Theatre Artists Fund, which provides emergency aid to struggling theatre freelancers.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m thrilled to support this exciting project by Rankin.

“From our galleries to our theatres, London’s cultural sector has had an incredibly difficult 18 months.

“This once-in-a-lifetime portrait of the West End will showcase the incredible talent that comes together to make our theatres the envy of the world, providing another reason to visit central London and supporting the vital work of youth homeless charities.”

London’s West End is returning to normal business after 18 months of closures.

Recent months have seen flagship shows such as Lion King and Les Miserables reopen, after closing their doors in March 2020.

