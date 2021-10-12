Sir Elton John and It’s A Sin stars launch Aids campaign video

An error occurred. Please try again.

The star and creator of Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin have joined forces with Sir Elton John in a video calling for Government action to end new cases of Aids in the UK by 2030.

Years And Years singer Olly Alexander and screenwriter Russell T Davies feature in the campaign directed at Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Viewers are urged to write to both figures and call for expanded HIV testing, better support for those living with the virus and investment in preventative measures.

Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)

A collaboration by the Elton John Aids Foundation, Terrence Higgins Trust and National Aids Trust, it follows the success of It’s A Sin, about a group of young gay men who move to London in the 1980s at the beginning of the HIV/Aids crisis.

The series won widespread acclaim and the new drama prize at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

In the campaign film, Sir Elton says: “Every week 80 lives in the UK are changed forever because of HIV.”

Davies adds: “Despite huge medical advances meaning HIV is now far from a death sentence preventable cases are still happening.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. I’m asking you to seize this once in a generation opportunity to change countless lives.”

Alexander says: “There are still at least 6,600 people who are living with HIV but are not diagnosed.”

Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

Callum Scott Howells, who stars as Colin Morris-Jones in It’s A Sin, concludes: “This government promised to build back better after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now is the time to do this in the fight to end HIV.”

The campaign film also features members of the public Florence, Becky and Ese who are living with HIV.

The charities say the trio “know the life changing impact of being offered a HIV test” because through testing they were able to access treatment and live with the confidence they will not pass it on.

