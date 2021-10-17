Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Michael Ball launches search for Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year 2021

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 12.32pm
Michael Ball (Ian West/PA)
Michael Ball (Ian West/PA)

Michael Ball has launched the search for the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year 2021.

The annual prize, set up in tribute to the late broadcaster Sir Terry, will be presented during BBC Children In Need.

Ball kicked off the competition for this year’s prize during his BBC Radio 2 show on Sunday.

Showbiz stock
Sir Terry Wogan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ball said: “It is a huge honour for me to take the helm of The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award on Radio 2.

“All the fundraisers for BBC Children In Need are brilliant and we thank every single one of them, but this award means we can discover those superheroes who go even further and deserve extra special recognition of their work.

“It is such a wonderful tribute to the legacy of the late, great Sir Terry.”

Sir Terry died in 2016 at the age of 77.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, added: “Terry holds a very special place in our listeners’ hearts so I’m thrilled that, for the first time, Radio 2 will be launching The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award.

“Michael Ball is an incredible champion for those who put others before themselves and I’m so proud he’ll be leading the way for this award on the network.

“We encourage all our listeners to send in their worthy nominees.”

Members of the public are asked to nominate an individual or group involved in fundraising for the prize, which will be awarded by a judging panel that includes Sir Terry’s son Mark Wogan.

He said: “My father – as are we as a family – would be delighted about Radio 2’s support for The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award 2021.

“He always knew it was the dedicated army of fundraisers who were the beating heart of BBC Children In Need, a charity so close to his own heart.

“We’re so happy Michael Ball is taking up the mantle this year. Dad loved Michael and so do we.”

Nominations are open until October 31 and entries can be submitted at bbc.co.uk/pudsey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier