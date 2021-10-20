Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London music venue Koko to reopen after three years of ‘monumental’ challenges

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 12.03am
(Koko/PA)
(Koko/PA)

London music venue Koko will reopen in spring 2022 after a £70 million redevelopment aimed at creating “a truly unique music experience”.

Owner Olly Bengough said the project had faced “monumental” challenges from a rooftop fire and the coronavirus pandemic but the space was “coming out better than ever”.

The historic building in Camden, which has hosted artists such as Madonna, Prince, The Rolling Stones and Kanye West, closed in 2019 for refurbishment and was covered in scaffolding at the time of the blaze in January 2020, which destroyed its famous copper dome.

Koko owner Olly Bengough (Koko/PA)

It will reopen next year as a 50,000sq ft multi-use space featuring livestreaming facilities, a radio station, shop, late-night pizzeria and bar hosting intimate live performances.

Mr Bengough told the PA news agency: “Going from a fire and then straight into a pandemic created a monumental challenge. But ultimately you have to stay positive. We were lucky in that we have a great team.

“We work closely with some great craftspeople, our architects, and then obviously English Heritage and the Victorian Society. By assembling a great team and working together we have managed to get through it.

“But obviously it was monumental and working through the pandemic was tough. But it looks like we are coming out better than ever. We are grateful and positive about everything.”

Koko’s famous copper dome (Koko/PA)

The project incorporates three buildings – the original Grade II listed Victorian theatre from 1900 – plus two adjacent buildings, a former piano factory dating from around 1800 and the Hope and Anchor pub, which was a favourite of Charles Dickens.

Members will have access to a roof terrace conservatory, recording studio, piano room, library, hidden speakeasy, private vinyl listening rooms and a cocktail bar inside the restored copper dome.

The restoration also saw the discovery of a fly tower performance space on the main stage, which has been developed with English Heritage to create an intimate setting where musicians can perform in the round in a manner similar to that of the early 1900s.

Koko is being reopened with content company Sister, which has worked on TV series such as Chernobyl and the forthcoming adaptation of This is Going to Hurt.

An artist’s impression of Koko’s fly tower performance space (Pirajean Lees/PA)

A new foundation, which will launch next year as a registered charity, hopes to “empower future generations of artists and protect the environment” and will begin by working on projects in Camden.

Mr Bengough told PA he began planning the development in 2015 after looking at the spaces around the venue.

“By looking at all the buildings in the surrounding space I worked out that you could create this really architecturally unique space by putting them all together,” he said.

“With that in mind I felt there needed to be a convergence of the physical and digital and to add a broadcast element because I felt streaming was coming and that musicians would want to stream to global audience and entertain their fans – not just through the physical space but also through content.

An artist’s impression of Koko’s new roof terrace (Pirajean Lees/PA)

“That was where we started. The plan is to come back and deliver a truly unique music experience that has never been seen before.”

He said the space will “pay homage” to the venue’s “artistic legacy” dating back to its opening on Boxing Day 1900.

The co-founder and executive chairman of Sister, Elisabeth Murdoch, said: “It’s never been more important to support the next generation of artists and storytellers to collaborate, innovate and share their work.

“Although we’ve all been eager for the return of live music we’ve also been discovering new ways to engage with the artists we love through their creative endeavours in the digital space, keeping us united as a global community.

“It’s this connective power of music and the arts that Olly and his team are harnessing as they develop Koko into London’s first next generation global entertainment experience.

“At Sister we’re really excited to partner with Koko and to use our collective expertise, networks and shared independence to forge creative collaborations and empower artists and audiences around the world.”

