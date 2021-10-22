Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Peaty discusses his heated performance with Katya Jones on Strictly

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 8.29pm
(Ray Burmiston/BBC)
(Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Adam Peaty has said he “got so into the character” and felt “amazing” during his steamy Argentine tango with his professional partner Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing last week.

The Olympic swimmer, 26, and the dancer secured joint second place with their performance to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night, and the routine ended with the pair posing with their faces just inches apart.

On this Saturday’s live show, they will try to remain at the top of the leaderboard with a samba to Faith by George Michael.

Discussing what it meant to him to bounce back from the bottom of the leaderboard the previous week, Peaty told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “Oh, absolutely everything, the Argentine tango was a hard dance, especially with the lifts.”

Host Rylan Clark joked that the performance was “so saucy” to which Peaty replied: “Exactly, it was the feel, the character, and I got so into the character and it was amazing, I really felt at home there.”

Jones added: “We kept getting different comments from the judges and we were working on technique really hard on all the dances, but they kept saying ‘You’re just not connecting to the music or to the emotion’.

“So we started it completely differently, we thought (about) every move, what does it mean, why are you grabbing my hand, what’s the emotion attached to it. So I think we definitely improved on that level.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
The Olympic swimmer admitted his competitive side has gotten ‘carried away now’ (Guy Levy/BBC)

However, the Olympian admitted that his arm did suffer from the high kicks within the dance, adding: “It’s all part of the game and I’m going to give it absolutely everything.

“I don’t want to look back and go ‘I could have given a bit more, I’m all in.’”

The three-time Olympic champion, who specialises in breaststroke, also confessed that his competitive side has got “carried away now” and he is pushing himself further than before.

“Right now my strategy is, yes have fun of course, but it’s all about execution now, and entertaining people”, he added.

The pair explained that their rehearsal schedule had been difficult this week with Jones changing the routine on Tuesday as Peaty was struggling to connect to the dance.

However, Jones revealed that she had surprised her partner on Tuesday evening by ordering a Chinese takeaway and dressing up in an inflatable dinosaur T-Rex costume to brighten up his night.

Peaty said: “Yes, we’ve had ups and downs and I’ve struggled on some parts… but that’s dancing, it’s going to be a challenge and if you’re not challenging yourself, you’re not pushing yourself further and not growing.

“Tomorrow the key objective for me is yes, execute the dance, but giving people a smile as well.”

