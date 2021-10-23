Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roger Taylor reveals how Duran Duran found their late career ‘purple patch’

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 3.03pm
Simon Le Bon with Duran Duran
Simon Le Bon with Duran Duran (Niall Carson/PA)

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has credited producer Mark Ronson with helping the band into its late career “purple patch”.

The Birmingham-raised musician, 61, said Ronson, whose credits include Amy Winehouse’s Rehab and Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars, had taught the bandmembers to “make friends with ourselves again”.

This week Taylor, frontman Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and bassist John Taylor released their 15th album, Future Past.

Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It comes after 10 years of improved commercial and critical success with 2010’s All You Need Is Now and 2015’s Paper Gods.

Taylor told the PA news agency: “It’s since we started work with Mark Ronson.

“He took us into a bit of a purple patch and he made us make friends with ourselves again because we have been down a lot of different avenues, trying to find different directions and different sounds and almost trying to sound like other people.

“We had to go through a process of self-acceptance to get where we are with this record.

“But it was Mark that really put us on the right path and got us where we are today.”

Bandmembers Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes
Bandmembers Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes (PA)

The new album features keyboard work from Mike Garson, who played on nine of Bowie’s studio albums from 1973 to the 2000s.

Taylor said Bowie had been the musical influence that united the band when they formed in Birmingham at the start of the New Romantics era.

He said: “Bowie is another godlike figure to us.

“We have often said that there wouldn’t have been a Duran Duran without Bowie, because he was the common denominator when we all came together.

“We all liked different bands. Andy (Wickett, the original singer) was into AC/DC and Nick liked Kraftwerk, and John and I wanted to play funk and disco.

“But Bowie was the one person that we all loved.”

Future Past by Duran Duran is out now.

