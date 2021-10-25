Three new professional skaters to join Dancing On Ice

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dancing On Ice will feature three new professional skaters in the new series.

Figure skater Morgan Swales, who competes for Great Britain, three-time Hong Kong champion Tippy Packard and former Team USA skater Colin Grafton will join the programme.

The trio is replacing professional skaters Klabera Komini, Yebin Mok and Hamish Gaman, who are all departing the show.

Gaman was forced to exit the 2021 series early after he suffered a finger injury off the ice while putting on a sock.

His celebrity partner Faye Brookes continued on the show partnered with professional skater Matt Evers.

The celebrity ice dancing competition will return to ITV in the new year.

Meet the Dancing On Ice class of 2022! ⛸️ ❄️ Keep an eye on @ITV for DOI updates coming soon… pic.twitter.com/JVpIuheQqz — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 12, 2021

Swales, 22, watched the skating competition as a child and credits it with inspiring her to take up the sport at the age of nine.

She has now received national and international recognition and has recently worked on the Netflix drama series Zero Chill, as the figure skating double of the lead character Kayla MacBentley.

World Figure Skating competitor Packard has toured more than 40 countries as a show skater after retiring from the competitive sport.

While Grafton, 30, who has been skating since age seven, competed internationally as a pairs skater for Team USA and went on to skate for ice shows worldwide.

They will be joined by professional skater Matt Evers, who has been part of the show since it launched in 2006, alongside series favourites Alexandra Schauman and husband Lukasz Rozycki.

Matt Evers has been a professional skater on the show since its launch in 2006 (Ian West/PA)

Andy Buchanan and his wife Robin Johnstone, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta, Joe Johnson will all return for the new season.

The reigning champion professional skater Angela Egan will also return, after winning the 2021 series with radio DJ Sonny Jay.

They will be paired with a new line-up of celebrity contestants including Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, The Vamps’ Connor Ball, Love Island star Liberty Poole and rugby player Ben Foden.

Also taking to the ice are Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne, Paralympian Stef Reid, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte, singer Rachel Stevens, former Strictly professional Brendan Cole and presenter Ria Hebden.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITV Hub in the new year.