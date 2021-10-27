Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran: I used to drink ‘every single day’ when I wasn’t touring

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.23pm
Ed Sheeran has revealed he drank every day when he was not touring (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ed Sheeran has said he used to drink “every single day” when he was not on tour, it has been reported.

The singer said that since becoming a father he has lost five stone and significantly reduced his alcohol intake, according to The Sun newspaper.

He told the newspaper he has “become quite clean-living” since the birth of Lyra last year.

He added: “But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

Earthshot Prize Awards
Ed Sheeran (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.

“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed.

“I had a 36 waist – now I’m down to 28.

“I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big, too: I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.”

Last week, Sheeran revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter, 30, will release his new album, titled =, on Friday.

