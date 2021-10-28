Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 4.25am
Duran Duran could become the latest music superstars to get the biopic treatment, the band’s drummer has said (Matt Crossick/PA)
Duran Duran could become the latest music superstars to get the biopic treatment, the band’s drummer has said.

The chart-topping group, who achieved massive success during the 1980s, have discussed different scripts and ideas about a potential film.

Roger Taylor, Duran Duran’s drummer, said a biopic could arrive on the big screen within the next few years.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Simon le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran could see their careers get the biopic treatment (Ian West/PA)

He told The Sun: “It’s something that is under discussion. It is being discussed and we’ve had different scripts and ideas put forward.

“We haven’t quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years.”

Taylor, who is part of Duran Duran alongside Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, said he would want a “really good Hollywood actor” to portray him.

The 61-year-old added: “It would have to be someone who’s on the cusp of their career, who’s got the right look, the right vibe and that’s going to take some time to find I think.”

New wave band Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the era’s biggest acts thanks to songs including Rio, Hungry Like The Wolf and The Reflex.

Musical biopics have proven to be big business in Hollywood over recent years.

Bohemian Rhapsody, about rock band Queen, grossed over 904 million dollars (£658 million) while Sir Elton John film Rocketman made about 200 million dollars (£146 million).

