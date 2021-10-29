Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jesy Nelson on her Little Mix ex-bandmates: There is no bad blood from my side

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 10.10am
Jesy Nelson during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jesy Nelson during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has said it is “sad” she no longer talks to her ex-band members but added “there is no bad blood from my side”.

The singer, 30, who left the chart-topping girl band in December after nine years, said she was still not on speaking terms with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

However, she said she shared “the most incredible memories” with the trio and their relationship was something which “needs to take time”.

Nelson appeared on The Graham Norton Show to perform her debut solo track Boyz.

Jesy Nelson performing during filming for the Graham Norton Show
Jesy Nelson performing during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.

“I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together, but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.

“To me they are still the sickest girl band in the world.”

Asked about her future plans, she said: “An album hopefully next year. I’m still in the writing process and I don’t want to rush things.”

Little Mix
Jesy’s former bandmates in Little Mix (PA)

Nelson released Boyz, featuring US rapper Nicki Minaj, earlier this month but her accompanying music video prompted accusations of blackfishing – the practice of a non-black person trying to appear black.

She said she never intended to cause offence and denied using fake tan.

Nelson announced her departure from Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years in the hugely successful girl group, who have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

She blamed the toll that being in the band had taken on her mental health.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]