Shirley Ballas to undergo scans after discovery of high testosterone levels

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 6.33am
Undated handout photo issued by Macmillan Cancer Support of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas (Nicky Johnston/PA)
Shirley Ballas has revealed she is being sent for scans on all her organs after she was found to be suffering from abnormally high testosterone levels.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, the Strictly Come Dancing judge, 61, said she was told by a doctor the level of testosterone in her body was “the highest she’s seen in a female”.

Ballas told the paper: “My NHS doctor is very good, so the fact that she is concerned makes me concerned – and she was mortified by my results.

Strictly Come Dancing
Shirley Ballas is the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

“She said I have the highest testosterone levels she’s ever seen in a woman, and testosterone can wreak havoc on the female organs. So she’s requested an urgent scan of all of my organs at King’s College, London.

“She won’t speculate on what the cause is. She just says, ‘We need to deal with this. Let’s deal with the hormones and then see what else is there’.

“So I’ll have the scans and then I’ll be able to let everyone know what’s going on.”

It comes after Ballas thanked viewers of the BBC One show for helping her discover the “concerning” symptoms in her body after they pointed out she had a lump under her arm.

