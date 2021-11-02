Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cynthia Erivo and Claire Foy among Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year winners

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 9.02pm Updated: November 2 2021, 9.58pm
Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor and Claire Foy were among the winners at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor and Claire Foy were among the winners at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

The luxury fashion magazine’s annual ceremony took place at Claridge’s hotel in London on Tuesday.

Organisers said it recognised “the outstanding achievements of women in the worlds of fashion, film, art, literature, music and activism”.

Oscar-nominated actress Erivo, 34, won the music award in recognition of playing Aretha Franklin in anthology series Genius: Aretha, as well as for “using her powerful voice to call for social change”.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor was among the honourees at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Dynevor, 26, received the breakthrough talent prize for her headline-making portrayal of Daphne in Netflix’s massively popular raunchy period drama Bridgerton.

She told the PA news agency she was “thrilled” to win the award.

Reflecting on her rapid rise to stardom through the series, Dynevor said: “It’s crazy, going from being in the pandemic and everything exploded.”

She added: “It’s been a crazy year.”

Foy, 37, took home the actress award for her part in The Crown, as well as her performances in the forthcoming BBC series A Very British Scandal and the film The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain.

She told PA it was “really lovely” to win the prize, adding the awards organisers “pick such extraordinary women to celebrate”.

Veteran actress Joan Collins, 88, was honoured with the icon award for her 70-year career in showbusiness, which included a memorable turn in US soap Dynasty.

The Last Duel UK premiere – London
Jodie Comer won the editor’s choice award at the annual ceremony, which took place in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Also recognised was Jodie Comer, 28, selected as this year’s editor’s choice, with awards organisers praising her performances in TV series Killing Eve and Sir Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel.

Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen, received the inspiration award while Lubaina Himid won the artist award.

Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey were presented with the award for sporting icons in recognition of their successes at Tokyo 2020 as the most decorated British female Olympian and Paralympian of all time.

Kenny told PA: “It’s just incredible to have so many talented and incredible women in the same room.”

Sarah Snook was given the television actress accolade for her playing Shiv Roy in Succession.

Lydia Slater, the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, said: “These inspiring women have lifted our spirits, and changed our views, through their art or their words, on our screens or with the power of their voices.”

