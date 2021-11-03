Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jay-Z joins Instagram but follows only one account

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 8.22am Updated: November 3 2021, 9.02am
Jay-Z at The Harder They Fall premiere (Ian West/PA)
Jay-Z at The Harder They Fall premiere (Ian West/PA)

Jay-Z has joined Instagram and followed just one account – his wife Beyonce’s.

The rapper and businessman, real name Shawn Carter, shared his first post on the social media site as @jayz early on Wednesday morning.

It featured the poster for the forthcoming film The Harder They Fall, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.

(Instagram/@jayz)

They include outlaw Rufus Buck, played by Idris Elba, Treacherous Trudy Smith, played by Regina King, Stagecoach Mary, played by Zazie Beetz, and Nat Love, depicted by Jonathan Majors.

Jay-Z, 51, serves as producer on the feature and teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi for the song Guns Go Bang for the soundtrack.

Despite the single post, Jay-Z’s account had more than 1.4 million followers within six hours.

This is dwarfed by his music superstar wife Beyonce, who has 216 million followers on Instagram, but she swiftly followed the new account back, making her husband the first person she has connected to on the social media platform.

Last month, Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner and The Go-Gos.

His catalogue includes songs like Hard Knock Life, 99 Problems and Empire State Of Mind, and he has had three number one singles and one number one album in the UK.

