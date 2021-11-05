Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV confirms I’m A Celebrity’s return date

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 2.58pm
Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to screens on Sunday November 21, ITV has confirmed.

The broadcaster said the series, which will again be filmed in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, will start at 9pm.

The flagship show is returning to Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location of the Australian jungle.

The celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed.

However a number of stars, including broadcaster Richard Madeley and former Love Island star Maura Higgins, have been rumoured to be taking part.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

A teaser for the forthcoming series released last month saw co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly riding through a valley on horseback, sitting around in a camp and playing with military figurines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier