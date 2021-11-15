Justin Bieber announces UK dates in expanded tour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Justin Bieber has expanded his Justice tour to include a string of UK dates.

The Canadian pop superstar, 27, will perform more than 90 concerts in 20 countries between May 2022 and March 2023, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East.

His UK leg in February 2023 includes dates in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

(Def Jam/AEG/PA)

It will be the singer’s first global outing since he closed his Purpose tour at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park in 2017.

He said: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon.”

Bieber will kick off his world tour with a 52-date North American leg in 2022, starting in San Diego on February 18.

The international shows will start in May 2022 in Mexico before continuing to Scandinavia, South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, then to Australia and New Zealand in November and December before moving to the UK and other parts of Europe in early 2023.

Bieber’s sixth album Justice arrived in March to generally favourable reviews and commercial success, reaching number two in the UK albums chart.

It included the singles Holy, Lonely and Peaches.

A documentary which followed Bieber as he prepared for his first full concert in three years, titled Our World, was released in October.

Tickets and further information are available online.